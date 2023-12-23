Injury Woes Continue For Team India As Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Till February

In a significant setback for India's T20 World Cup preparations, Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain, has been ruled out of action for seven weeks due to a Grade-II tear in his ankle. The injury occurred during the third T20I against South Africa, and Yadav's absence is likely to impact the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Suryakumar Yadav's ankle injury has been diagnosed as a Grade-II tear, sidelining him for seven weeks, according to a report in Indian Express. The incident unfolded during the third T20I in Johannesburg, where Yadav twisted his ankle while fielding. Despite his heroic century earlier in the day, the injury has forced him to miss the upcoming three-T20I series against Afghanistan, dealing a blow to India's T20 World Cup preparations.

Recovery Timeline and National Cricket Academy

A recent scan, conducted upon Yadav's return from South Africa, revealed the extent of the injury. If all goes according to plan, the dynamic batsman is expected to be back in action by the first week of February. However, his road to recovery involves reporting to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. The enforced absence also means Yadav will not be available for the Afghanistan series scheduled to commence on January 11.

Impact on Team India's Leadership

With Hardik Pandya still recovering from his ankle injury sustained during the 50-over World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav had taken over the T20I captaincy reins. However, with Yadav now ruled out, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may need to identify a new captain for the Afghanistan series, occurring just after the conclusion of the Test series in South Africa.

T20 World Cup Implications

Suryakumar Yadav's absence poses a challenge for India's T20 World Cup preparations. As the third-highest Indian run-scorer in the format, Yadav's form has been instrumental. His century against South Africa at the Wanderers showcased his prowess, making his absence all the more significant. The setback prompts questions about the team's strategy and leadership as they gear up for the marquee tournament in 2024.