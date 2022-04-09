Suryakumar Yadav is one man army: Netizens cannot keep calm as SKY smashes 50

MI's Suryakumar Yadav played a superb knock of 68 off just 37 balls to take MI to a fighting total of 151/6 in 20 overs.
RCB won the toss and asked MI to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a good start but soon the wickets began to tumble.
Wanindu Hasaranga got rid of Kieron Pollard while Tilak Varma got out via a brilliant run out by Maxwell. Rohit was done in a Harshal delivery and Ishan Kishan also could not convert his start into a big one.
When all it seemed lost for MI, Suryakumar rose to the occasion and smashed a blistering knock. His 68 included 5 fours and 6 sixes.
He started off slow but once settled in, started playing his shots. In a moment, it appeared, he was playing on a different track than others.
MI fans could not keep calm as their favourite batter shone again, taking the team out of the trouble again.
Take a look at their reactions below:
Surya Kumar Yadav one man army
SKY great going on _ Suryakumar Yadav the hope for Mumbai Indians#MIvsRCB #RCBvsMI #RCBvMI#SuryakumarYadav #SKY pic.twitter.com/5sbPVKzKqR
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 9, 2022
Time to re-re-re-share this. #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 #IPL #SuryakumarYadav #MI pic.twitter.com/BTcaEeIYky
— Krithika (@krithika0808) April 9, 2022
Thank You Surya Bhaiiii @surya_14kumar @mipaltan #MumbaiIndians #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/yJTY9HF9S1
— Jimmy (@SS49FANBOY) April 9, 2022
Surya Kumar Yadav scored brilliant 50 and taking his team to good score single handingly. @surya_14kumar @IPL #SuryakumarYadav #Mivrcb #rcbvmi pic.twitter.com/47846i9EB6
— Sanjay..._ (@thesbcric) April 9, 2022
#Mumbai Indians fans to #SuryakumarYadav :- pic.twitter.com/i6bxWB5Rr2
— ___Ansh_ (@ImSanskariLadka) April 6, 2022