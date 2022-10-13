Suryakumar Yadav remains in No. 2 position, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in THESE positions before T20 World Cup 2022

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav cut Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s lead at the top in the ICC men’s T20I Player Ranking by 1 point but remained in second position. Suryakumar now has 838 points while Rizwan has slipped to 853 after couple of poor knocks in the ongoing tri-series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, the top-three batters managed to hold on to their rankings. Rizwan started off the tri-series with a knock of 78 not out, but failed to make impactful contributions after that. The gulf between him and Suryakumar Yadav has reduced to just 15 points and Babar is also 30 points behind his opening partner at the third.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma remains in 16th position while former India skipper Virat Kohli will head into the T20 World Cup 2022 in 14th place. Team India opener KL Rahul continued to remain in 13th place as well.

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer climbed three spots to reach number 33 and spinner Kuldeep Yadav also jumped five places to enter the top 25 in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Players Rankings issued on Wednesday. Iyer finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, scoring 191 runs in three matches with a century and fifty.

The battle for the top T20I batter ranking is one to keep an eye on during the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/5muEE6GcgA — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav also emerged out of the series as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps in three matches. Sanju Samson also entered number 93 in the rankings following his good performances in the ODI series. He scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a valiant 86 not out in the first ODI, which India lost.

Shikhar Dhawan was among the Indians who faced a downgrade. Dhawan dropped six places to number 17 along with stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who dropped a bit as well after missing the ODI series.

In ICC T20I Rankings, New Zealand southpaw Devon Conway emerged into the top five batters, climbing above Australia’s Aaron Finch and Dawid Malan to reach the top five with 760 rating points. Conway is currently the leading run-getter in the ongoing tri-nation series at home against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In four innings, he has scored 219 runs so far with two half-centuries and the best score of 70*. He closely follows the number four batter Aiden Markram of South Africa. England quicks Mark Wood and Reece Tropley moved big in the bowler`s rankings, with the latter finishing at number 11 with career best of 646 points. Wood has also impressed ever since his return from injury, climbing 14 spots to reach number 18. Wood took 3/34 in first T20I against Australia and finished with six wickets in seven-match series against Pakistan which concluded recently.

(with ANI inputs)