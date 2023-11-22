In the aftermath of India's riveting journey through the 2023 ODI World Cup, the cricketing world now turns its attention to the T20I series against Australia. However, the prelude to this series took an unexpected turn as Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed captain, found himself in a sparsely attended press conference, facing just two journalists.

__ My message to the players is very clear - just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team __#TeamIndia Captain @surya_14kumar ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jmjqqdcZBi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2023

From World Cup Euphoria to an Unusual Press Silence

The echoes of the ODI World Cup, with its global buzz and over 200 media personnel, contrast sharply with the subdued atmosphere of Suryakumar Yadav's press conference. A transition from the grandeur of the World Cup to a near-empty room raises questions about whether this marks a record for the lowest attendance at a press conference in India.

"I'm Also Young" - Suryakumar's Wit Takes Center Stage

Adding a touch of humor to the serious post-World Cup mood, Suryakumar responded to a journalist's remark about the team's youthfulness with a witty comeback: "I am also young." This light-hearted moment not only showcased the captain's quick wit but offered a refreshing perspective amid the weight of disappointment.

Candid Reflections on World Cup Loss

Amidst the shadows of India's World Cup final defeat against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media with candid reflections. Speaking about the team's performance, he expressed, "At the end, when you look back at the journey, it was a really great campaign. Every member, not only the players, all of India were very proud of the way we displayed our talent on the ground." Despite the lingering disappointment, Suryakumar emphasized the fresh energy within the team as they gear up for the T20I series.

Facing the Future

When asked about returning to the field merely three days after the World Cup final loss, Suryakumar acknowledged, "It is difficult. It will take time. It can't be that you get up next morning, and forget everything that happened." However, he emphasized the need to move on, stating, "It is a fresh team, with new boys and new energy. So, we are looking forward to this series."