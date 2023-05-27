Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Heart-Breaking Reaction After Dismissal In IPL Qualifier 2 Goes Viral

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mumbai Indians experienced a crushing defeat, conceding a massive 62-run loss against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 IPL. The odds were stacked against them from the very beginning of their run chase, as they were tasked with chasing down a formidable total of 234 runs set by the Titans, courtesy of Shubman Gill's brilliant century. Despite the challenge, the Mumbai Indians did not back down, with their top order putting up a valiant fight, led by the exceptional form of Suryakumar Yadav, who had displayed remarkable performances in the latter half of the 2023 IPL.

Yadav, in particular, was flourishing in the middle overs for the Mumbai Indians, showcasing his trademark shots all around the ground and reaching a well-earned score of 62 off just 38 deliveries. However, his innings came to an end when he fell victim to the experienced Gujarat Titans pacer, Mohit Sharma. Sharma uprooted Yadav's stumps as he attempted one of his signature scoops over the bowler's head. Following his dismissal, Yadav appeared visibly dejected, displaying his disappointment with himself. He stood motionless on the crease for a significant period before slowly making his way back to the dressing room.

The dismissal that turned things back in Gujarat Titans' favour



Within the confines of the dugout, Suryakumar Yadav seemed deeply disheartened, his eyes almost welling up with tears. Mohit Sharma, the bowler responsible for Yadav's wicket, continued his onslaught for the Gujarat Titans, claiming four more wickets and achieving his first-ever 5-wicket haul in IPL history. As a result, the Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 171 runs, securing a resounding 62-run victory for the Gujarat Titans.

Prior to this, Shubman Gill had delivered an outstanding performance for the Gujarat Titans, smashing a breathtaking 129 runs from just 60 balls. His innings was adorned with an astonishing display of power-hitting, comprising 10 sixes and 7 fours, thus propelling the Titans to an imposing total of 233 runs. This remarkable feat marked Gill's third century in the IPL 2023 season and also set a new record for the highest individual score ever recorded in IPL playoffs.

Despite the disappointment faced by the Mumbai Indians, their journey throughout the 2023 PL showcased moments of resilience and skill. While this particular match ended in defeat, their overall performance throughout the season reaffirmed their position as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament.