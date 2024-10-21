Suzie Bates Dance Celebrations On Dhol Beats Steal The Show After New Zealand’s First T20 World Cup Win- WATCH

Women's T20 WC 2024: New Zealand cricket had a historic day on Sunday, with both the men’s and women’s teams achieving significant victories. In the morning, the men’s team claimed their first Test win in India in 36 years, defeating India by eight wickets in the first Test of a three-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Later in the evening, the White Ferns made history by clinching their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title with a thrilling 32-run victory over South Africa.

The New Zealand women’s team celebrated their maiden T20 World Cup triumph, and the joy was evident across the squad. Star batter Suzie Bates was seen dancing to dhol beats outside the stadium, much to the delight of fans who cheered her on. The team’s jubilation was a fitting end to a monumental achievement for New Zealand cricket.

A Suzie Bates Special you don’t want to miss



A perfect way to sign off from Dubai Cricket Stadium #CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oljVCJayBn — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 20, 2024

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field, but New Zealand’s batters delivered crucial contributions. Amelia Kerr’s 43 and Suzie Bates' 32 helped the White Ferns post 158/5 in their 20 overs, with Brooke Halliday adding a vital 38. In reply, South Africa struggled against a strong bowling attack led by Kerr, who took three wickets, restricting the Proteas to 126/9.

Captain Sophie Devine reflected on the emotional victory, expressing how much it meant to her and the team. "I let myself dream last night about what it would be like to hold the trophy," Devine said. "It's hard to put into words what it means, not just to me but to this group of players. For New Zealand Cricket, it's been a long time between drinks."

Despite this win, Devine confirmed that she will step down as captain, stating, "No chance. I am done." She also praised Kerr, calling her a "once-in-a-generation player" who was integral to their victory.

This marked South Africa’s second consecutive loss in a Women’s T20 World Cup final, after losing to Australia in 2022. Earlier this year, the South African men’s team also fell short in the T20 World Cup final, losing to India.

New Zealand’s victory is a testament to their resilience and hard work over the past 18 months, finally culminating in their historic World Cup triumph.