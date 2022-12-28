Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 18 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch SIX vs REN BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

It has been roller-coaster ride for BBL-11 runners-up Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League 2022-23. Having lost their first two games of the season, Sixers have returned to winning ways with two wins in a row. Moises Henriques-led side will now aim to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (December 28).

Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in their last match after chasing the target of 151 in 19.1 overs with skipper Henriques scoring a half-century. The Renegades are currently in third position on the points table with 3 wins in four games so far. They started off the season with three wins in a row but lost their last match.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN):

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Predicted 11

Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (C), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Martin Guptill, Wes Sutherland, Peter Handscomb, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe

Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Wes Sutherland

Bowlers: Akeal Hossain, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe

Captain: Shaun Marsh

Vice-Captain: Steve O’Keefe