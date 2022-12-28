Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 18 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch SIX vs REN BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?
Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League 2022-23 match here to be played in Sydney, on Wednesday, December 28.
It has been roller-coaster ride for BBL-11 runners-up Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League 2022-23. Having lost their first two games of the season, Sixers have returned to winning ways with two wins in a row. Moises Henriques-led side will now aim to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (December 28).
Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in their last match after chasing the target of 151 in 19.1 overs with skipper Henriques scoring a half-century. The Renegades are currently in third position on the points table with 3 wins in four games so far. They started off the season with three wins in a row but lost their last match.
We're back at home tonight, taking on the
Renegades from 7:15pm AEDT #BBL12 _ pic.twitter.com/n2fWAn0Noo — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 27, 2022
Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN):
When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) start?
The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be played on December 28, Wednesday.
Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) be played?
The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) begin?
The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?
The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) match?
The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Predicted 11
Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe
Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (C), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Martin Guptill, Wes Sutherland, Peter Handscomb, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) Dream 11 Predictions
Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe
Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk
All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Wes Sutherland
Bowlers: Akeal Hossain, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe
Captain: Shaun Marsh
Vice-Captain: Steve O’Keefe
