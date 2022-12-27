Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 17 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch THU vs HEA BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Home side Sydney Thunder will face off against Brisbane Heat in Match No. 17 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Tuesday (December 27) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The Thunder have won just one out of their four matches so far and are placed in the last position in the points tally.

Their only win came in the very first game this season against the Melbourne Stars, after which they have failed to find the winning touch. They lost the previous match against the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets.

It's Game Day, and we're bringing some heat #ThunderNation _



_Sydney Showground Stadium

_ 7:15pm

__ https://t.co/mWtaiKR2bQ

_ Channel 7, FOX Cricket, Kayo pic.twitter.com/KyQEJl8Xkv — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 26, 2022

The Heat have won one game too out of three and are in sixth place in the points table. The Brisbane side defeated Adelaide Strikers by six runs after posting a total of 166 and restricting the Strikers to 160 in their last game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be played on December 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be hosted at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Mathew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green (C), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, S Johnson

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Max Bryant, Ross Whiteley, Olivier Davies, Alex Hales

All-rounders: James Bazley, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu