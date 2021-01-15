Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: After 37-ball 100, Ishant Sharma scalps Mohammed Azharuddeen for golden duck; watch video

Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen has become the talk of the town after his sensational 37-ball 100 against Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the content which took place earlier this week, the batsman smashed the second-fastest century in the history of the tournament. He also became the first player from Kerala to hit a century in the competition.

However, in the clash against Delhi on Friday the batsman failed to replicate his fine knock as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Ishant Sharma. This happened in the second delivery of the Kerala innings, when a good-length ball from the lanky pacer took the outside edge of Azharuddeen's bat as Delhi wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat completed a stunning one-handed catch to sent the batsman back in the hut.

However, the wicket didn't derail the winning momentum of Kerala as Azharuddeen's senior opening partner Robin Uthappa stepped up for the task. Chasing a gigantic 213, the 35-year-old scored 91 from 54 deliveries, which included three boundaries and eight maximums.

Kerala eventually completed the run-chase with six balls to spare, courtesy to some power hitting by Vishu Vinod in the closing stages of the match. The right-handed batsman finished the contest unbeaten on 71 from 38 balls, which included three fours and five sixes.

Earlier in the day after being invited to bat first, Delhi got off to a moderate start. Delhi captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 77 from 48 deliveries before he was removed by S Sreesanth. Lalit Yadav and Anuj later joined the action as the duo scored quick runs, helping their side pile 212/4 after 20 overs.