SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal 16th BPL Match In Sylhet, 6PM IST, January 30

In the ongoing BPL 2024, the once-consistent team Sylhet Strikers (SYL) has struggled to find momentum, losing all three of their matches under the leadership of Mashrafe Mortaza. This unfortunate streak has placed them at the bottom of the league table. The team's batting unit has faced significant challenges, and they now face a crucial need for improvement in the upcoming matches to stay alive in the competition.

Their next challenge is against Fortune Barishal (FBR), currently holding the fifth position with just one win in four matches. Despite a commendable performance against Chattogram Challengers in their last outing, Tamim Iqbal's team faced a 10-run defeat. However, there were several positives, with Ahmed Shehzad and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showcasing excellent form with the bat, and Taijul Islam demonstrating proficiency with the ball. Despite these positives, there's still ample room for improvement for the Barishal side.

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Z Hasan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Ahmed Shehzad, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Soumya Sarkar, Dunith Wellalage, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Tanzid Shakib

SYL vs FBA Possible Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Dushan Hemantha, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dunith Wellalage, Abbas Afridi, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Yannic Cariah