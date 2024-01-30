SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal 16th BPL Match In Sylhet, 6PM IST, January 30
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, SYL vs FBA, Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Strikers Dream11, Fortune Barishal Dream11, SYL vs FBA, SYL vs FBA Dream11, SYL vs FBA Dream11 team, SYL vs FBA Dream11, SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team, Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal Fantasy team.
Trending Photos
In the ongoing BPL 2024, the once-consistent team Sylhet Strikers (SYL) has struggled to find momentum, losing all three of their matches under the leadership of Mashrafe Mortaza. This unfortunate streak has placed them at the bottom of the league table. The team's batting unit has faced significant challenges, and they now face a crucial need for improvement in the upcoming matches to stay alive in the competition.
Their next challenge is against Fortune Barishal (FBR), currently holding the fifth position with just one win in four matches. Despite a commendable performance against Chattogram Challengers in their last outing, Tamim Iqbal's team faced a 10-run defeat. However, there were several positives, with Ahmed Shehzad and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showcasing excellent form with the bat, and Taijul Islam demonstrating proficiency with the ball. Despite these positives, there's still ample room for improvement for the Barishal side.
SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Z Hasan
Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Ahmed Shehzad, N Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Samit Patel, Soumya Sarkar, Dunith Wellalage, M Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Tanzid Shakib
SYL vs FBA Possible Playing XIs
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Dushan Hemantha, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dunith Wellalage, Abbas Afridi, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Yannic Cariah
Live Tv