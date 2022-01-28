SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 10 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6 PM IST January 28

Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in Match No.10 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022) on Friday (January 28). After a disappointing start to the tournament against Comilla Victorians, Sunrisers bounced back to beat Minister Group Dhaka by 7 wickets on Tuesday and got their first win of the tournament.

On the other hand, Minister Group Dhaka have not started their BPL campaign how the fans or they themselves would've expected. Only one win in four games says it all, their batting as a group have failed and they need to pick themselves up to survive in this tournament.

Match Details

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 10

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 28th at 6 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque

Batters: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram (vc)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sohag Gazi, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-captain: Colin Ingram

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Naim Sheikh, Jahurul Islam, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad