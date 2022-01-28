हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 10 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6 PM IST January 28

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match No. 10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SYL vs MGD, Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 10 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6 PM IST January 28
Source: Twitter

Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in Match No.10 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022) on Friday (January 28). After a disappointing start to the tournament against Comilla Victorians, Sunrisers bounced back to beat Minister Group Dhaka by 7 wickets on Tuesday and got their first win of the tournament. 

On the other hand, Minister Group Dhaka have not started their BPL campaign how the fans or they themselves would've expected. Only one win in four games says it all, their batting as a group have failed and they need to pick themselves up to survive in this tournament.

Match Details

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 10

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 28th at 6 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque

Batters: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram (vc)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sohag Gazi, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-captain: Colin Ingram

SYL vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Naim Sheikh, Jahurul Islam, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangladesh Premier League 2022BPL 2022Dream11Sylhet SunrisersMinister Group Dhaka
Next
Story

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 9 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1 PM IST January 28

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Election Rush: CM Yogi to visit Meerut today