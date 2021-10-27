हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia opener David Warner hits out at his critics, says THIS

Warner was recently dropped by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad for his poor performance and he got out for a duck in the practice match, which was played ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia opener David Warner hits out at his critics, says THIS
Australia batter David Warner (Source: Twitter)

Australia opener David Warner said that the rumours about his bad form are heavily exaggerated and he feels that it is quite 'funny' how people are talking about it.

Warner was recently dropped by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad for his poor performance.

Warner played a knock of 14 runs and helped Australia beat South Africa in their opening match of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

"From my perspective, I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I've played hardly any cricket and then in the IPL I had two games and then they basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack." Cricket.com.au quoted Warner saying.

"From my perspective, that's fine. And warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. The other day (against South Africa) I got my benchmark back with where I should be with my feet and everything," he added.

The opening batter also said that he is absolutely 'ready' to go ahead in the tournament and he is also in 'good shape'.

"I feel like I'm in a good space, I'm hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn't be any more ready to go. The other day (against South Africa) I felt like I was one boundary away from having a good inning," said Warner.

Australia will now be facing Sri Lanka for their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on October 28 in Dubai.

