Danish Kaneria

T20 World Cup 2021: Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Hardik Pandya, calls him a 'bits and pieces cricketer'

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria while rubbing salt to the wounds of the Indian cricket team, called Hardik Pandya a 'bits and pieces cricketer' and said he was given a couple of overs in the match against New Zealand just to show the world. 

T20 World Cup 2021: Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Hardik Pandya, calls him a &#039;bits and pieces cricketer&#039;
File image of Hardik Pandya. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria while rubbing salt to the wounds of the Indian cricket team, called Hardik Pandya a 'bits and pieces cricketer' and said he was given a couple of overs in the match against New Zealand just to show the world. 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said, "When you play bits and pieces kind of player like Hardik Pandya, then you won’t get anything out of him. Just to show the world, you bowled him a few overs. You excluded Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad. Rahul Chahar is sitting on the bench. Are you going to make him sell eggs from the bench?"

He also showed surprise over India dropping Yuzvendra Chahal for Rahul Chahar and then not giving him any chance to prove himself.  "If you see every team in the World Cup, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan – there are countless leg-spinners performing at every venue. Even yesterday, Hasaranga picked three wickets against England and leggies are picking up scalps. But if Rahul Chahar doesn’t inspire confidence, you should have kept Chahal," he said.

India have lost two back-to-back big games against Pakistan and New Zealand and fear an early exit from the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side will need to win next three games with big margins and hope other results fall in their favour. The Men in Blue have only picked two wickets in the two matches so far while the batters have continuously suffered. In the last grouo game, New Zealanders restricted India to only 110. India sit on fifth position in their group, among the two countries with no wins so far.

