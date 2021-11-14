T20 World Cup 2021: Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya says THIS on rumours of death threat against family after Pakistan's semis loss

Wife of Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, Samiya, has strongly denied the rumours of her family receiving death threats following the team's loss against Australia in the semi-finals of the 2021 World Cup.

Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan's five-wicket defeat against the Aussies.

In the penultimate over of the match which later turned out to be the final over, Ali dropped the catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then smashed three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team.

After the match, Hasan became the victim of online abuse and there were unconfirmed reports of the pacer’s family receiving threats from Pakistan fans.

However, denying the reports, Samiya revealed that there were no threats made to Hasan or his closed ones and instead there was an outpouring of support for her family from the Pakistan fans.

Samiya recently posted a story on her Instagram to refute the reports and also post a screenshot of a Twitter account which was nothing but a fake account of herself.

The caption in her story was, “Saw many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people from Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong. Instead we’ve seen tons of support” read the caption.

Her caption also spoke about how the Twitter account was a fake one and she in fact, isn’t on Twitter. “Please don’t believe any such statements and don’t follow any accounts on Twitter pretending to be me. I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me.” she said on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Hasan on Twitter has issued a statement for the first time since the Men in Green's semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia.

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make me stronger so Alhumudilah. Thank you for all the messages," Hasan had tweeted.