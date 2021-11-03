हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian cricket team

T20 World Cup 2021: 'India are off the mark', Twitter reacts as India register their first win in tournament

India displayed a dominant show in their third group match against Afghanistan as they beat Mohammad Nabi's men by 66 runs. 

T20 World Cup 2021: 'India are off the mark', Twitter reacts as India register their first win in tournament
File image of Indian cricket team. (Source: Twitter)

India displayed a dominant show in their third group match against Afghanistan as they beat Mohammad Nabi's men by 66 runs. 

The win has helped India better their NRR. Their run jumped from -1.61 +0.07. Now, India will hope New Zealand either of their two remaining games while they continue to win big in their remaining two matches against Scotland and Namibia. 

Like the previous two matches, India captain Virat Kohli lost the toss yet again and as expected, Afghanistan captain Nabi decided to bowl first. 

It appeared as if the template of the previous two matches will be repeated but Indian openers had other things planned this time. 

After being dropped down to No 3, Rohit Sharma (74) was back opening and he alongwith Rahul (69) took India to a blistering start. The pair put on 140 under 15 overs for the first wicket and that really provided a solid base for India.

After they departed, Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*) played two fiery knocks to take India to 210/2, exactly 100 runs more than what they scored last time they batted against Black Caps.  

In reply, Afghanistan could only manage 144/7. They struggled throughout the innings as Ashwin, playing his first T20I after a long gap of five years, scalped two wickets. 

As a result, India registered their first win in the tournament and collected their first points as well.

