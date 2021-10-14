हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
England Cricket Team

T20 World Cup 2021: Jofra Archer hopes opponents lose sleep in fear of facing England

England's Jofra Archer has said the team are strong enough to step up at the T20 World Cup even without him and Ben Stokes and hoped their opponents would lose sleep over facing Eoin Morgan's side.

England cricket team after winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019. (Source: Twitter)

England paceman Jofra Archer ruled himself out of the World Cup in August after a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow, while Stokes was not included in the squad as he extends his break from cricket to focus on his mental health. England coach Chris Silverwood included batter Liam Livingstone and fast bowler Tymal Mills as the replacements in the squad for the World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17.

"Let's face it, we have been successful for so long, top of the world rankings as a result, and have players that can dominate on any stage," Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column on Wednesday.

"Yes, myself and Ben Stokes are unavailable, but I'm not worried about that in terms of the way the team will perform. I know there is enough strength in depth to cover our absence. I hope opposition teams are scared when they come up against us over these next few weeks. I hope people are losing sleep at night, thinking, 'jeez, we have got a tough game tomorrow'", the Rajasthan Royals paceman added.

England lost in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup but bounced back by winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019. They take on defending champions West Indies in the opening match of this year`s T20 World Cup on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

Tags:
England Cricket TeamJofra ArcherT20 World Cup 2021West Indies cricket team
