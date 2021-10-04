T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler believes England is still dangerous without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes

The Twenty20 World Cup is almost here and English wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler says England are the favourites, in spite of the absence of pacer Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes, who was the man who single-handedly turned the 50-over World Cup final England's way, was not listed in England's 15-man squad as he is still focussing on his mental health. Archer, on the other hand, is out due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Batsmen Liam Livingstone and fast bowler Tymal Mills were introduced to the England team by coach Chris Silverwood for the World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.

“I know we’re going to be missing Ben and Jofra, two superstars, but you still look down that list and there are some real match-winners in our side,” Buttler said on Saturday.

Liam Livingstone, against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in those T20 series was on fire, also scoring a century a series before the T20 World Cup will give him fantastic momentum and Mills has extreme pace and with that left-arm angle, he's a bowler any captain would like to have in his team.

Captain Eoin Morgan will lead his team to take on West Indies in the opening match of this World Cup on October 23 in Dubai. England will be looking for revenge against the defending champions as they were defeated in the 2016 World Cup final.

