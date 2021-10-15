हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Maxwell will be a huge asset for Australia, says Finch

 Australia skipper Aaron Finch has said the side will be flexible in picking up the players for the middle-order in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Glenn Maxwell will also get a chance to show his skills up the order as he did for RCB this season.

T20 World Cup 2021: Maxwell will be a huge asset for Australia, says Finch
Picture credit: Twitter

Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi Stadium on October 23. Finch said Maxwell will most likely bat in the middle overs for Australia in the showpiece event as the all-rounder has the ability to change the momentum of the game.

"The role of our middle order (batters) will all be really flexible," ICC quoted Finch as saying on being asked of Maxwell`s spot in the XI."It`ll be at some point through the middle overs no doubt. He`s a beautiful striker of the ball, and he is someone who can change the momentum of the game really quickly.

"On wickets that potentially could be a little bit wearing that can be a huge asset. He`ll be adaptable in that middle order. He`ll be in that top handful, no doubt," he added.

The Australia skipper feels similarly to Maxwell, Steve Smith can "manipulate the ball to different areas" in the middle overs and will be a handy batsman in the middle-order."

"Similarly to Maxi, he`s someone who can be really adaptable through those middle-overs. He provides us with a lot of options and a lot of flexibility. He`s someone who can really go about T20 cricket a little bit different to your general guys who stand there and try and clear the rope," said Finch.

"He`s someone who can manipulate the ball to different areas and get a really similar result and sometimes an even better result just by doing it a little bit of a different way which is always handy to have those combinations through the middle," he added.

Australia has won the 50-over World Cup five times but is yet to win a T20 World Cup title. Finch`s team is grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers.

