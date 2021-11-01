T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan team management stop Shoaib Malik from speaking about ‘struggling’ Team India

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has been rocked with pre-tournament favourites India losing back-to-back games against Pakistan and New Zealand. On the other hand, their arch-rivals Pakistan are almost assured of a semifinal berth after winning three matches in a row and set to face Namibia in their next game on Tuesday (November 2). After India’s loss to New Zealand, most of Pakistan media wanted to know about former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik’s thoughts on the struggling Virat Kohli’s side.

Pakistan media manager refused to entertain any questions for Malik on the Indian cricket team, in fact, going on to block a couple of reporters questions as well. However, veteran Pakistan all-rounder Malik said that winning a big game like the one against India has given massive confidence boost to the side.

“When you start a tournament against a big team and win, momentum came to us since defeating India. I am seeing how we are dealing with pressure and in a team game like this we are helping out each other,” Malik said in the virtual press conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday (November 1).

Team Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed that the ‘bio-bubble fatigue’ is affecting the side’s performance in the T20 World Cup. “Absolutely, you need a break. But this is the reality of the times we are living in, it’s difficult, it’s a pandemic and we are staying in bubbles. We try to adapt but bubble fatigue and mental fatigue also creeps in. You are doing the same thing again and again. It is the way it is, and you can't control a lot of things over here,” Bumrah said after the loss to New Zealand.

However, Malik refused to blame ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue for poor performances. “Bubble life can be tough especially when you have back-to-back series. The good thing is that our families are here with us. When your goal is to achieve something, then you have to put in the hard yards which means staying in such bio-bubbles,” Malik said.

The veteran Pakistan all-rounder praised Babar Azam’s captaincy, saying that he had matured as a skipper. “Babar has matured a lot over the last few years since leading Pakistan and there is a lot more clarity in his decision-making. The best thing is that Babar doesn’t let captaincy affect his batting,” Malik, who is the husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, said.

Pakistan will take on Namibia in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (November 2).