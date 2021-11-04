T20 World Cup 2021: 'Pointless', Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis brush aside claims of India vs Afghanistan being fixed

As India inched closer to victory against Afghanistan in their group clash on Wednesday (3 November), some Pakistan fans started a new discussion on social media website Twitter. That whether the match between India and Afghanistan was fixed or not?

There were many twitter users from Pakistan who called the match fixed as Afghanistan bowled badly and the fielders dropped a few catches as well in the deep.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "It is so sad to see a country that fought with so much vigour and passion throughout the tournament to sell out to the bigger team and let them win at the highest stage of cricket. Sad to see India ruin the beauty of the gentleman's sport."

However, Pakistan pace bowling legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had none of it. They outrightly denied any such fixing claims, saying that such claims should be ignored.

Wasim Akram, who took Pakistan to the final of the ODI World Cup in 1999, said that he does not understand why and how these conspiracy theories are born in Pakistan.

He told A Sports, "I don’t know why we like to create such conspiracy theories? India are a very good team. They just had couple of bad days at the start of the tournament."

Waqar, who bowled in tandem with Wasim during their playing days, shared the same feeling. He said that these claims must not be given any attention at all.

He said, "It’s a pointless thing to say and people should not give it much attention," said Waqar Younis."

India managed to beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to better their NRR in the competition.

They need to win the remaining two games, preferrably by big margins and hope other results fall in their favour as well. India next face Scotland on 5 November.