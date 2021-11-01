T20 World Cup 2021: Shahid Afridi trolls Virat Kohli’s India after loss to NZ, says THIS

Virat Kohli’s Team India have their backs to the wall after suffering their second successive defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with the second defeat coming at the hands of New Zealand on Sunday (October 31). Arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan, on the other hand, are sitting pretty in the same group with three wins out of three.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels Team India qualifying to the semi-finals stage of the World T20 2021 will be ‘nothing but a miracle’ after New Zealand hammered Kohli’s side by eight wickets. Kohli’s Team India side is staring at a premature exit from the showpiece event after two back-to-back defeats in the Super 12s phase.

After a historic 10-wicket defeat at the hands of traditional rivals Pakistan in their World Cup opener, Kohli’s Team India was pushed towards the exit door by New Zealand in match No. 28 of the ICC World T20. Taking to Twitter after India’s embarrassing defeat on Sunday, Afridi tweeted that the Kohli-led side still has an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2021.

“India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup,” Afridi tweeted on Sunday after New Zealand returned back to winnings ways at the ICC World T20.

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that New Zealand has virtually ensured that the Kohli-led side does not reach the semi-finals. Sehwag’s comment came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing tournament on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. “Very disappointing from India. NZ was amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like a few times in the past, New Zealand has virtually ensured we won`t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ,” tweeted Sehwag.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the fans to not be too harsh on Team India as it is the players who are the most hurt after suffering losses. “Let’s not be harsh on our players. yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results. but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. they were fantastic in all departments,” tweeted Harbhajan.