T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: ‘Sometimes sunrises a bit late,’ Mohammad Kaif takes jibe at SRH to praise David Warner

David Warner scored 289 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021 and he played a major role in the final encounter against New Zealand as he smashed 53 runs which helped Australia lift their maiden T20 World Cup title in Dubai. Warner was later adjudged as Player of the tournament.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Monday showered praise on Australian opener David Warner for his stunning knocks in the just-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Warner completed an extraordinary turnaround after he was dropped from his IPL team due to poor form in October.

The left-handed batter scored 289 runs in the tournament and he played a major role in the final encounter against New Zealand as he smashed 53 runs which helped Australia lift their maiden T20 World Cup title in Dubai. Warner was later adjudged as Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Kaif then took to Twitter to laud the batter. "In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes sunrises a bit late," wrote Kaif.

Notably, in October, Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad due to his poor form. He scored 195 runs in the eight matches he got to play in the 2021 season of the IPL. It was the first time in seven years that Warner had scored less than 500 runs in an edition of the T20 league. However, the 35-year-old roared back to form in the subsequent T20 World Cup.

