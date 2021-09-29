T20 World Cup 2021: Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav aims to do THIS in tournament

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is excited to feature in the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup and the batsman wants to smash balls out of the stadium when he takes the field in the showpiece event in October.

India opener Rohit Sharma earlier in the day said every member of the team will give everything to clinch the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Rohit was the part of the Indian side which lifted the 2007 ICC World T20 trophy. The final of the tournament was played between India and Pakistan at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Recalling the feat, the India vice-captain shared the picture from the winning moments on Wednesday.

"Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!" Rohit captioned the post.

"This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt" he added.

Suryakumar, who would be playing his first World Cup, expressed excitement ahead of the start of the tournament.

"Can't wait to smash the balls out of the stadium with you@rohitsharma45 bhai. Let's win it together and make history again," Suryakumar commented on Rohit's post.

The Indian team will play its first game on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan, the tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.