T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in making, says skipper Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka defeated defending champions West Indies on Thursday by 20 runs as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga took 2 important wickets of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and DJ Bravo late in the match to win it for Sri Lanka.

Picture credit: Twitter

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the making after the team thrashed West Indies by 20 runs, ending their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 journey on Thursday.

Hasaranga scalped the important wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard while giving away only 19 runs in his entire spell. Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka's inspired batting helped propel Sri Lanka to a victory over the West Indies. The pair put on 91 for the second wicket, with Asalanka making 68 and Nissanka 51, as their side soared to 189 for three to set a challenging target.

Kieron Pollard's men were never equal to the task and the late heroics of Shimron Hetmyer, to the tune of 81 not out, were in vain as they ended on 169 for eight from their 20 overs. "A very good victory, the youngsters have worked hard to get this win and I'm happy for them. The bowlers were on the spot, as they have been for major parts of the tournament. I knew they had potential (on Nissanka and Asalanka), they have worked hard, they have a long career, and a lot of cricket to come. They'll have a place in every team," Shanaka said in the post-match presentation.

"The team is moving in the right direction, the fans have been behind us throughout, we are thankful for them, everyone here and around the world. He is a gem (on Wanindu Hasaranga), a superstar in the making. It's still the start of his career. He needs to be protected as he's a real prospect in world cricket," he added.

Sri Lanka finished an encouraging tournament with 5 wins after the 8 matches. While West Indies will hope to end their title defence with a victory over Australia on Saturday.

