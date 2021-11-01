T20 World Cup 2021: Was Rohit Sharma ‘hiding’ against New Zealand, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed says THIS

Former Pakistan pace bowler and Oman head coach Aaqib Javed feels that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s new-ball burst against India on October 24 in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash might be the reason behind the Indian management decision to change their opening combination against New Zealand. Virat Kohli’s side went on to lose their second match on the trot against New Zealand by eight wickets to slump to fifth place in the Group 2 table.

Afridi had removed both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul inside the powerplay on the day to leave India reeling. Team India only managed to score just above 150 before Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam’s unbeaten half-centuries took Pakistan to a 10-wicket win.

In their second game of the tournament against New Zealand, the Indian batting unit failed to click again, being restricted to a below-par total of 110/7 from their 20 overs before New Zealand chased the target down with 5.3 overs and eight wickets to spare. India sent Rohit Sharma at No. 3, with a new-look opening pair of Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who came in the team to replace the injured Suryakumar Yadav.

India took the call to maintain a left-right combination at the top to counter the left-arm threat of Trent Boult. Rohit, who was reprieved on the first ball of his innings when Adam Milne dropped him, failed to make a mark as he perished for just 14.

“Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in T20 cricket but after one blow of Shaheen Shah Afridi, you changed your openers. You brought in Ishan Kishan as he is a leftie because they were afraid of putting two righties against (Trent_ Boult, so Rohit was made to bat at number three,” Javed told PTV Sports.

“It was only two overs [opening spell] and being one of the best in the world, Rohit should have gone out as an opener rather than hiding. It’s all about confidence. If your number one player is not confident and ready to take the charge, it sends the same message to the entire team,” he added.

India next plays Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi before taking on Scotland and Namibia on November 5 and 8, respectively.