Matthew Cross

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Whole India is behind you', Scotland keeper Matthew Cross caught on stump mic cheering for Chris Greaves

India have a huge task ahead in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They need to win all games by big margins and expect some other results go in their favour. 

T20 World Cup 2021: &#039;Whole India is behind you&#039;, Scotland keeper Matthew Cross caught on stump mic cheering for Chris Greaves
File image of Matthew Cross. (Source: Twitter)

India have a huge task ahead in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They need to win all games by big margins and expect some other results go in their favour. 

The losses against Pakistan and New Zealand have pushed India further back in their quest to qualify for the semis. 

Pakistan have already made the cut so India will hope New Zealand and Afghanistan have an ordinary tournament from here on. 

Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross seems to be aware of all the permutations and combinations. During the match between Scotland and New Zealand, he was heard cheering for his colleague spinner Chris Greaves. During one of his overs, Cross reminded Greaves that whole of India was behind him. 

He was heard saying on the stump mic, "Whole of India is behind you here, Greavo."

That really set the internet on fire as cricket fans started sharing the video on the social media. 

Cross was right after all. Indians were indeed hoping for a Scotland win against New Zealand, however difficult that was. 

However, Scotland lost the game by 16 runs despite putting up a brave show against Black Caps. 

New Zealand put up 172/5 in their 20 overs. Scotland played well to reach 156/5 and fell short by 16 runs. 

