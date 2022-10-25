T20 World Cup 2022: Despite BIG win against Pakistan, Team India cancels Diwali party; know WHY?

Indians across the globe this year got two reasons to celebrate - first a win against arch-rival Pakistan and second the auspicious occasion of Diwali. While Team India gave enough reasons to Indians to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner, they themselves avoided celebrating the victory and Diwali with much grandeur. In fact, you will be surprised to know that a grand Diwali dinner party was planned for Team India in Sydney where the players and their family members were expected to be present but that did not happen. When the players reached Sydney, they either went out with their families or took a rest, but avoided the party because of a clear message from senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The message was clear that they should not get carried away and focus on the bigger goal of winning the World Cup.

According to reports, the players were told that they should try to be grounded keeping in mind the team's long-term goal. It is noteworthy to mention that the Indian Consulate in Sydney had also planned Diwali Dinner for Team India but that did not take place as the Team decided against it.

After the match with Pakistan, players retired to their hotel rooms and took the early morning flight to Sydney.

Also Read: India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya gets a BREAK, focus on KL Rahul at Sydney nets

India recorded a thrilling victory over Pakistan on October 23 riding on Virat Kohli's sensational 52-ball 82 and Hardik Pandya's 37-ball 40 that snatched a win from Pakistan's hand. Chasing a target of 160, India lost four wickets for just 31 runs and was looking into big trouble. However, it was a 113-run partnership between the two that saw India through and etched the victory in the hearts of millions of Indians.

India will now face Netherlands on October 27 while Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe on the same day.