'Sky is limitless', Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs in calendar year, fans react

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Star India batter played another super innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup, smashing vs Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 clash on Sunday (November 6) at the iconic MCG. He smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock came at the strike rate of 244. Surya, in the process, completed 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He is the first Indian to do so. India's best batter at No 4 ensured India's run-scoring momentum did not disturb after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed. He went about things in typics Surya fashion, attacking from ball number 1. 

Also Read: 'Dhoni's prediction comes true', After NED upset SA, India qualify for semi-finals and meme fest begins

After his innings, Twitter could not stop hailing him. Check out some of the best reactions to Suryakumar Yadav's blistering innings:

Not to forget, India have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals with Netherlands beating South Africa earlier in the morning to cause a big upset. Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to become the second team from Group 2 to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup. Despite India making it already to the semis, Suryakumar played as if this was an important match and played a blinder of an innings.

The last over of the India innings saw them score 21 runs, including 2 sixes. Who else but Suryakumar Yadav was batting. He smashed 2 sixes and a four, all played with a scoop over fine leg region. That was T20 batting at its best as India finished with 186/5 in 20 overs. India started off the 20th over at 165/4 but then Hardik Pandya got out. The first 3 deliveries did not fetch many before Suryakumar Yadav took over and then finished it off in style. 

