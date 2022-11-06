'Sky is limitless', Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs in calendar year, fans react

Star India batter played another super innings in the ongoing T20 World Cup, smashing vs Zimbabwe in the last Super 12 clash on Sunday (November 6) at the iconic MCG. He smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock came at the strike rate of 244. Surya, in the process, completed 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He is the first Indian to do so. India's best batter at No 4 ensured India's run-scoring momentum did not disturb after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed. He went about things in typics Surya fashion, attacking from ball number 1.

Also Read: 'Dhoni's prediction comes true', After NED upset SA, India qualify for semi-finals and meme fest begins

After his innings, Twitter could not stop hailing him. Check out some of the best reactions to Suryakumar Yadav's blistering innings:

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Indian to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is the T20I player which Misbah Ul-haq aspired to be.



PS: Sky becomes the first Indian batter to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2022



#INDvZIM #T20WorldCup #INDvsZIM November 6, 2022

I think #SuryakumarYadav is already a legendary figure in t20 cricket with so many range of shots in his array... 61*(25)#INDvsZIM #sky #T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup — Sathya kumar s (@Sathyakumars7) November 6, 2022

#INDvsZIM #SuryakumarYadav

Shame on team selectors who had ignored this 24 caret gold year after years and selected some nonsense player like Rahane, Rohit Sharma etc — ABHISEK RAKSHIT (@ABHISEKRAKSHIT) November 6, 2022

Sky is special.

SKY is limitless_

Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/EsZ7vG4gcG November 6, 2022

Not to forget, India have already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals with Netherlands beating South Africa earlier in the morning to cause a big upset. Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to become the second team from Group 2 to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup. Despite India making it already to the semis, Suryakumar played as if this was an important match and played a blinder of an innings.

The last over of the India innings saw them score 21 runs, including 2 sixes. Who else but Suryakumar Yadav was batting. He smashed 2 sixes and a four, all played with a scoop over fine leg region. That was T20 batting at its best as India finished with 186/5 in 20 overs. India started off the 20th over at 165/4 but then Hardik Pandya got out. The first 3 deliveries did not fetch many before Suryakumar Yadav took over and then finished it off in style.