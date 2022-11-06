What a dramatic end of the Super 12 stage for the Pakistan cricket team as they beat Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to claim the top spot in the Group 2 points table. Pakistan needed a bit of luck as they were hoping that the Netherlands will beat South Africa and guess what? They did it. With this win all Babar Azam's side wanted was a win against Bangladesh and they did not disappoint their fans. After the win over Bangladesh, Pakistan have six points in five games with a net run-rate (NRR) of + 1.028 while the other hand India also have six points but their NRR is + 0.730. Now India need to win their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe to reclaim the top spot.

Against all odds, Pakistan have made it to the #T20WorldCup semi-finals _ pic.twitter.com/VQjtNpbfYc November 6, 2022

Why India need to reclaim top spot in points table?

Rohit Sharma's India have not defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cups. The Men in Blue faced the Blackcaps thrice in the tournament and have faced defeats in all three of them. The first time India faced New Zealand was back in 2007 in South Africa, then in the 2016 edition in India and recently in 2021 in UAE. If India finish second in the group then they will have to play against New Zealand but if they win against Zimbabwe then they will finish at top and will play England. Team India have a 2-1 win record against The Three Lions in T20 WCs. They also enjoy the upper hand over England in T20Is as they have a 12-10 win ratio.

This also opens up the possibility of India vs Pakistan final in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. If India beat England or New Zealand and Pakistan beat their semi-finalist then Rohit Sharma's side will take on Babar Azam's side in the ultimate game of the event.