T20 World Cup 2022: India captain Rohit Sharma reveals SECRET to winning trophy, WATCH

Team India will look to win the T20 World Cup title for first time after 15 years when they won the inaugural 2007 title under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma’s side will open their ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

India had failed to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021, held in UAE, after losing both their opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand last year under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Skipper Rohit believes that secret to success in Australia this year will be remaining ‘calm and composed’.

“If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results that we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup. The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals,” Rohit Sharma said in a video posted on the BCCI website.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is Rohit’s first ICC event as captain. Virat Kohli had led India in the previous T20 World Cup 12 months ago. “It is a big honour to captain the side. My first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special.

“Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great feeling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early,” Rohit added.

Team India arrived in Australia on October 6, and Rohit explained the reason for the team’s early arrival in Australia as compared to the other competitors.

“We have come from two wins, but that was at home obviously. Australia will be a different challenge. It was important for us to get used to the conditions. A few of the guys have never been to Australia before, so we wanted to come here earlier and get used to it. They will be challenging and, as far as I am concerned, when I look at the whole group, like I said, they are pretty excited,” the India captain added.