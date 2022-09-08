T20 World Cup 2022: India to face world champions Australia, New Zealand in warmup games, check FULL SCHEDULE here

The official warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 were announced on Thursday (September 8), with matches to be played across Brisbane and Melbourne. First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field. The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies against United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on 10 October, with each of the First Round teams to play two warm-up matches each.

Hosts and defending world champions Australia will play their only official warm-up fixture against India on 17 October at The Gabba. In addition to Australia, world number one India will face New Zealand on 19 October, also at The Gabba.

Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on 17 and 19 October will be broadcast live by the ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports. Also, the ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (all times IST)

Oct 10 – West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval – 330 am

Oct 10 – Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval – 730am

Oct 10 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG – 1130am

Oct 11 – Namibia v Ireland, MCG – 1130am

Oct 12 – West Indies v Netherlands, MCG – 1130am

Oct 13 – Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval – 330am

Oct 13 – Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval – 730am

Oct 13 – Scotland v UAE, MCG – 1130am

Oct 17 – Australia v India, The Gabba – 630am

Oct 17 – New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field – 630am

Oct 17 – England v Pakistan, The Gabba – 1030am

Oct 17 – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field – 1030am

Oct 19 – Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba – 530am

Oct 19 – Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field – 1030am

Oct 19 – New Zealand v India, The Gabba – 1030am

Where can I watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup matches on TV in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup matches will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I livestream ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup matches in India?

The livestream of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.