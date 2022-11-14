topStoriesenglish
T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler’s England win Rs 13 crore, Rohit Sharma’s Team India to be satisfied with THIS amount

T20 World Cup 2022 runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got Rs 6.5 crore ($800,000), while the two losing semifinalists – India and New Zealand – will collect Rs 3.2 crore ($400,000) apiece.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jos Buttler’s England cricket team, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13), will receive a whopping $1.6 million or Rs 13 crore (approximately) for defeating Pakistan. The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of over Rs 45 crore.

While Buttler’s victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to the ICC. Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got Rs 6.5 crore ($800,000), while the two losing semifinalists – Rohit Sharma-led India and New Zealand – will collect Rs 3.2 crore ($400,000) apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive Rs 56 lakh ($70,000) each. Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round – UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies –will get Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) each, but each side will also receive an additional Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) for each win they picked up during the First Round.

T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money

England – Rs 13 crore

Pakistan – Rs 6.5 crore

India – Rs 3.2 crore

New Zealand – Rs 3.2 crore

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs in the Final against Pakistan. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England’s favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

(with Agency inputs)

