T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler’s England win Rs 13 crore, Rohit Sharma’s Team India to be satisfied with THIS amount

Jos Buttler’s England cricket team, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13), will receive a whopping $1.6 million or Rs 13 crore (approximately) for defeating Pakistan. The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of over Rs 45 crore.

While Buttler’s victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to the ICC. Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got Rs 6.5 crore ($800,000), while the two losing semifinalists – Rohit Sharma-led India and New Zealand – will collect Rs 3.2 crore ($400,000) apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive Rs 56 lakh ($70,000) each. Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) to each team.

It's hard to keep Jos Buttler away from that #T20WorldCup trophy _ pic.twitter.com/QDp7bSMz1c — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2022

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round – UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies –will get Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) each, but each side will also receive an additional Rs 32 lakh ($40,000) for each win they picked up during the First Round.

T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money

England – Rs 13 crore

Pakistan – Rs 6.5 crore

India – Rs 3.2 crore

New Zealand – Rs 3.2 crore

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs in the Final against Pakistan. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England’s favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

(with Agency inputs)