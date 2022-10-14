T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday: All you need to know, full schedule, IND vs PAK, Live streaming, TV timing, all details HERE

The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November. Whether it be Yuvraj Singh's six sixes, Carlos Brathwaite’s last-over heroics, or Shaheen Afridi’s new-ball fireworks, T20 World Cups have delivered drama in spades – and the T20 World Cup 2022 edition is set to outdo them all.

From fixtures to squads to venues to the latest news and much more, here’s all about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with everything you need to know about the tournament.

Latest news

In-game clips

Match Highlights

...and much more!



Download the all new ICC Men's #T20WorldCup app NOW https://t.co/B65AEWRklu pic.twitter.com/2VwB5v0BtW — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2022

The groups

First Round

Group A

Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B

Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

All the T20 World Cup 2022 squads

First Round – Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

First Round – Group B

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Ravi Shastri has full faith in India's ability to deliver at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022.



More https://t.co/0OY7219a4l pic.twitter.com/P0ZxciUqUF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 13, 2022

Super 12 – Group 1

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Super 12 – Group 2

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

A power-packed line-up selected by @malikumais06



Presenting the chance to make your own @upstox Greatest XI NOW!



Details https://t.co/q5l29HrsmW pic.twitter.com/uWuiOkRO8I — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022 venues

Seven venues across Australia will be used in total during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final and the semi-finals set to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth Stadium are the other host venues.

Where can I watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on TV?

All the matches of ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network from Sunday (October 16).

How can I live stream the matches of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

All the matches of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

T20 World Cup 2022 Tournament format

This year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 takes place in three stages. The First Round sees two groups of four teams participating in a round-robin. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.

The eight nations competing in the First Round consist of the four lowest-ranked nations to have automatically qualified for the tournament at the cut-off point – Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

They will be joined by two teams from each of the Qualifier tournaments held in 2022. Ireland and UAE progressed in Qualifier A in Oman back in February, with Netherlands and Zimbabwe triumphing in Qualifier B in Zimbabwe in July.

The top team from Group A and the second team from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top finishers in Group B and the second-placed side from Group A going into Group 2.

The Super 12 stage sees two groups of six play a round-robin, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knock-out stage. The knock-out stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at the MCG on November 13.

T20 World Cup 2022: Reserve days

Reserve days have been scheduled for both semi-finals and the Final. No other matches will have a reserve day. For both the semi-finals and Final, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place.

Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

The Caribbean stars are ready to take the #T20WorldCup by storm @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/JJPSWNCtDN — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 11, 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1

October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

UAE vs Netherlands — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe vs Ireland — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18

Namibia vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19

Scotland vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21

West Indies vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

November 13

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne