T20 World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj predicts India as one of finalists, check second team here

T20 World Cup 2022: Former Indian women's team captain and one of the greats in women's cricket, Mithali Raj has predicted that India will be into the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Raj said that India and South Africa from Super 12 Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals. She picked up England or defending champions Australia from Group 1 besides New Zealand.

"My predictions for the semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand," said Raj to Star Sports, revealing her prediction.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday. With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa. India next face Bangladesh tomorrow and Zimbabwe on November 6. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team need to win the remaining two matches for securing a semifinal berth, else they will have to rely on Net Run Rate if they lose any of the two matches. If India lose any of the two matches and Pakistan wins its remaining games, it will create an opportunity for Pakistan as well.

In Group 2, South Africa is at the top with 5 points and a net run rate of 2.772 while India is placed second with four points and an NRR of 0.844. In the Group 1, New Zeland are at the top with 5 points and an NRR of 3.850 while Australia is placed second with 5 points and an NRR of -0.304.



The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.