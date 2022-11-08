T20 World Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin give CHEEKY reply to Harbhajan Singh and others after being caught sniffing jersey, WATCH

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his calm and composure and gave a cheeky reply to his detractors after being caught ‘sniffing’ jersey on camera during India’s last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 6). A user of social media platform Twitter posted a video of Ashwin sniffing at jerseys behind captain Rohit Sharma, who was out for the toss.

Ashwin was seen collecting his jersey from the ground. Finding two similar jerseys, he sniffed both and after identifying his own, he threw the other one down and left. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at Ashwin’s viral video.

“Ash what are you smelling,” asked Harbhajan on Twitter tagging Ashwin and sharing the viral video.

Ashwin replied that he checked for the sizes to differentiate, then checked if it was ‘initialed’ and finally checked for the perfume he used and then went on to praise the cameraman. The video is already going viral on social media.

Checked for the sizes to differentiate!_

Checked if it was initialed_

Finally __ checked for the perfume i use_

__

Adei cameraman ____ https://t.co/KlysMsbBgy — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has picked up 6 wickets in 5 games for far for India with a best of 3/22 against Zimbabwe in the last game against Zimbabwe. India have marched into the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal after completing a 71-run win over Zimbabwe in the last game.

Rohit Sharma’s side will now take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav admitted on Monday that he enjoys batting on fast, bouncy pitches and Australian conditions were not a problem for him because he practices heavily on similar surfaces at Wankhede Stadium back home.

“Everyone asks me that what are your preparations since you have never been to Australia. It has fast, bouncy pitches and big grounds. I have practiced a lot at Wankhede. The track there has a great bounce and is fast in nature. I have always enjoyed batting on these surfaces. I enjoy batting on big grounds since I see those big pockets and gaps, I hit the ball through them or run hard if there is a need,” said Suryakumar in a video posted by BCCI featuring all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

(with ANI inputs)