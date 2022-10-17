T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's Team India given 4-star hotel in Brisbane, Pakistan and Australia get 5-star, check details HERE

T20 World Cup 2022: As Team India prepares for the marquee tournament in Australia, it may sound strange but Rohit Sharma and co have been accommodated in a four-star hotel in Brisbane, Australia. On the other hand, hosts Australia have been given a five-star hotel facility to stay. Both teams are currently facing each other in a warm-up game at the Gabba in preparation for the mega-event (T20 World Cup 2022) that began on Sunday (October 16). What's more shocking is that Pakistan are sharing the same hotel as Australia and reports suggest that the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranges the accommodation for such ICC events with the host cricket body, which is the Australian Cricket board in this case. (Follow LIVE IND vs AUS score and updates HERE)

The hotel that the Indian team is staying in is named 'Rydes Fortitude Valley' as per reports from India.com.

Recently, Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Starc sparked another controversy against the Indian fans as he was seen referring to Deepti Sharma's runout of Charlie Dean during a Australia vs England T20I match. Starc was bowling during the fifth over of the 3rd T20I between England and Australia, in which he warned England captain Jos Buttler to stay in his crease saying, "I'm not Deepti, I won't do it. But you stay inside your crease". (Checkout the video HERE)

India and Australia squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.