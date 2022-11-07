T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav is a joy to watch, says head coach Rahul Dravid

Watching Suryakumar Yadav bat is an inexhaustible joie de vivre and India head coach Rahul Dravid believes that he is staging a spectacle every time he is on the 22 yards. Each one better than the previous one and unforgettable at times.

“I think he has been absolutely phenomenal for us. He is just a joy to watch. It’s a pleasure to watch him bat when he’s in that kind of form. Every time, it's like he puts on a show, without a doubt,” said Dravid after India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs here on Sunday to confirm a semi-final date with England in the T20 World Cup 2022.

‘SKY’, as he is known in the cricketing ecosystem, blasted 61 off 25 balls against Zimbabwe. “Yeah, it’s incredible. That’s why he is the No. 1 T20 player in the world at the moment,” said the head coach about the magnificent knock.

Suryakumar Yadav __ 61* off 25



+ Three of the most ridiculous cricket shots you'll ever see to end the Indian innings _ #T20WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/cd0lEDH52w November 6, 2022

With 225 runs, he is the second highest scorer in the Indian team in this competition. Only Virat Kohli (246) has scored more than him, but, at 193.96, Surya’s strike rate has been absolutely jaw dropping.

“It’s not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike rate he’s going at. So, it’s just fantastic the way he’s playing. I think he’s been very clear in his processes. He’s very clear about his tactics,” said the coach, who in his playing days was known for his immaculate technique and copybook strokes.

But if you think there has been no method to his madness, then you are wrong. Suryakumar has reached the top after incredible hard work and sacrifices.

“I think he’s (Surya) worked very hard. I think one of the things about Surya is just the amount of hard work that he's put in in the nets, in thinking about his game, his fitness.”

The work on fitness had helped Kohli hit his peak few years ago and that is happening with Surya in the shortest format. “If I look at Surya from a couple of years ago, just to see how he takes care of his body and the amount of time he spends on his fitness, I think he’s just really earning the reward for a lot of the hard work that he’s put in on and off the field, and long may it continue,” the smiling coach said.

(with PTI inputs)