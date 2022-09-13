T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Schedule, Full Squad and Standbys, TV Timing, Live Streaming details HERE

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October.

On Monday (September 12), the BCCI national selectors announced a 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2022 along with 4 standbys for the tournament. Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel were back as the national selection committee didn’t spring any surprise in the 15-man India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting October 16.

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series. The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Once Harshal was fit and available, there was very little chance for Avesh to make a cut especially with a death overs economy rate of 18 in recent times. If there was one player who would feel hard done by, it would be young Bishnoi as he was fantastic against Pakistan in the Super 4s game of the Asia Cup where he had outshone senior wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Chahal was an automatic choice but Bishnoi’s fight was always for the third spinner's slot with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Obviously, two leg-spinners wouldn't have added variations but Ashwin’s presence on big Australian grounds and his ability to take the ball away from the left-handers got precedence.

Team India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Team India schedule in T20 World Cup 2022

Oct 23 – India vs Pakistan (Melbourne Cricket Ground) – 1:30 PM

Oct 27 – India vs A2 (Sydney Cricket Ground) – 12:30 PM

Oct 30 – India vs South Africa (Perth Stadium) – 4:30 PM

Nov 2 – India vs Bangladesh (Adelaide Oval) – 1:30 PM

Nov 6 – India vs B1 (Melbourne Cricket Ground) – 1:30 PM

Where can I watch Team India’s matches in T20 World Cup 2022 in India?

Team India’s matches in T20 World Cup 2022 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I live stream Team India’s matches in T20 World Cup 2022 in India?

Team India’s matches in T20 World Cup 2022 will be available on live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.