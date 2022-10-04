Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday (October 3) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Shamarh Brooks has replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting later this month. The decision by the CWI Selection Panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday (October 1) at his request, due to family reasons.

“With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana on Monday (October 3), meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday (October 5) at the Metricon Stadium. ​ This morning, Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York,” CWI said in a statement.

Hetmyer turned out for IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals and scored 314 runs in 15 matches this season at a strike-rate of 153.92.

West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad. ​ Whilst we changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event.​

“Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL. ​ He will fly out as soon as possible this week to Australia and I wish him and all the squad all the very best for the Tournament,” Adams added.

West Indies squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer and Odean Smith