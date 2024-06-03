Babar Azam Bodyshames Azam Khan, Calls Him Rhino? Pakistan Practice Session Video Goes Viral- WATCH

Pakistan is set to begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts the United States on June 6 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the squad is rigorously preparing in practice sessions for their tournament opener. The Green Shirts appear to be enjoying their intense training, with players looking spirited. Having finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition, all eyes will be on Pakistan. Despite a disappointing performance in last year's ODI World Cup and a brief captaincy stint by Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam was reinstated as T20I captain just weeks before the 2024 World Cup.

Pakistan's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 has faced criticism, particularly targeting Azam Khan. Former captain Shahid Afridi expressed strong disapproval of Khan's fitness, suggesting he shouldn't be near the team.

A viral video showing the Pakistan team training has sparked debate among fans. During the session, Babar Azam was heard calling Azam Khan a name, with some believing he said 'Gainda' (slang for overweight people, literally meaning rhinoceros), while others disagree. In the video it can be seen that Azam Khan was not happy with Babar.

Babar Azam calling "Ay gainda nai siddha hoya" to Azam Khan .



Azam Khan has been criticized for his recent poor performance against England, where he scored just 11 runs in two matches and had subpar wicketkeeping. His inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad has been questioned by fans and former selectors, citing his lack of form and fitness.

Amidst this criticism, Babar Azam defended the young player, urging fans to support the selected team. "When we don't select a player, you ask why. When we do, you ask why he was selected. We need to back the players who have been chosen," Babar stated in a press conference.

Pakistan's Recent Performance In T20s

Pakistan has underperformed in recent T20 internationals, drawing a series against a younger, under-strength New Zealand side, losing the first match against Ireland, and suffering a 0-2 defeat to England. There have been significant changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), affecting the squad. After Pakistan's exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from his leadership roles, and Shaheen Afridi was appointed as the new T20 captain. However, Shaheen only led Pakistan only in one series, where they lost 1-4 to New Zealand away from home. Babar Azam was then re-appointed as captain, and he led the side in the recent T20 series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England.