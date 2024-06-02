T20 World Cup 2024: Heightened Security For Virat Kohli In New York Ahead Of Ind Vs Pak Match- WATCH

Virat Kohli left the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York under heavy security. Wearing the Indian jersey, Kohli's presence prompted tightened security outside the stadium. He was joined by Rinku Singh, who is traveling with the Indian team as a reserve player for the T20 World Cup. Security has been heightened for the tournament, especially for Kohli and the Indian team, due to reported threats from militant organizations. Kohli attended a pre-tournament photo shoot after being named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Tight Security For India vs Pak World Cup Match

Local authorities in New York have increased security measures, particularly because New York will host the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan Group A match on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli arrived in the USA on Friday, May 31, and missed India's warm-up game against Bangladesh. He is eager to play in the Indian jersey against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on June 5.

The ICC shared a special video of Kohli wearing the 'ODI Team of the Year 2023' cap. Kohli had an outstanding year in 50-over cricket, finishing as the top run-scorer in the ODI World Cup with 765 runs in 11 matches. Now, Kohli's focus shifts to the T20 World Cup, which might be his last chance to win the trophy in this format.

Kohli's Batting Position Still Uncertain

It is yet to be decided whether Kohli will open with Rohit Sharma or bat at his usual No. 3 position. Kohli had a fantastic IPL 2024, winning the Orange Cap for the second time with 714 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of over 154, including five fifties and a hundred.

India's Performance in the Warm-Up Game India showcased an impressive performance in their only warm-up game before starting their T20 World Cup campaign, defeating Bangladesh by 60 runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya led with aggressive batting, helping India post a total of 182 for five. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, restricting Bangladesh to just 122 for nine in 20 overs.