T20 World Cup 2024: Huge Blow To Pakistan As Star All-Rounder In Doubt For Clash Against Team India

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match of the marquee event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 09:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is in doubt for the upcoming high-voltage clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 due to a suspected rib injury, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The report stated that Pakistan would make a final call on Wasim's inclusion in the playing eleven after assessing his fitness on the day of the game. The 35-year-old missed the Men in Green's first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the United States.

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match of the marquee event at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event. ('Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Have Opened With Rohit Sharma': Says Former India Cricketer)

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

