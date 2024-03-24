T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Amir Comes Out Of Retirement, Wants To Play For Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir took back his international retirement on Sunday, making himself available for the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place this year in West Indies/USA from June 1 onwards. Pakistan is grouped in Group A along with India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. They will start their campaign against the USA on June 6. Amir retired from international cricket at the age of 28 in 2020.

Taking to X (formerly X), Amir wrote, "I still dream to play for Pakistan! Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There have been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and well-wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations."

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is respectively from 2009-2020, taking 119, 81 and 59 wickets respectively in these formats. He is also the part of Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning team. He is the 15th highest wicket-taker for Pakistan across all formats of the game.