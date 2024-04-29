T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Name 15-Man Squad, Reveal New Jersey For Tournament As Devon Conway Returns

New Zealand Cricket named its 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. Devon Conway's name features in the squad which is a huge relief for the Kiwis. He had been healing his thumb for months now, also missing IPL 2024 due to the injury. Kane Williamson also returns to the mix as captain. He had missed New Zealand's last two series vs Australia and Pakistan but not due to injuries. He was busy with birth of his second child in February and now has been travelling with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

Two big names missing from the squad are fast bowler Adam Milne as he is recovering from a ankle surgery done recently and all-rounder Kyle Jamieson who is on his road to recovery from stress fracture, an injury which has bothered him a lot.

Finn Allen is back to the squad after having recovered from the back injury. Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi are some players who did well against Pakistan recently also make it to the final 15.

Tim Southee, Trebt Boult, Matt Henry will form the pace bowling department. Rachin Ravindra, despite his low returns in IPL, has been able to make it to the World Cup team.

Black Caps also revealed their jerseys for the mega event in USA and West Indies. starting June 2. This time, New Zealand cricket team have gone away from the traditional black and adopted a shade of blue and white in their kits, a change which has impressed the fans.

The team's kit for the 2024 @T20WorldCup _



April 29, 2024

New Zealand are grouped with West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea. They play their first match on June 8 against Afghanistan at Guyana. Their second match is against West Indies at Trinidad and Tobago on June 13. New Zealand then play Uganda on June 15 and PNG on June 17 to end the group stage.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (travelling reserve)