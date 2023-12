T20 World Cup 2024: Special High-Performance Plan For Team India Star Hardik Pandya Revealed - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Cricket Academy (NCA) are in no hurry to bring back star all-rounder Hardik Pandya back into the squad after the player got injured during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. A report from CricketNext suggests that BCCI have made an 18-week programme in order to make sure the players takes part in the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

“We speak of workload management. This is precisely what it is all about. Is there a doubt on his ability as a T20 cricketer? No. What we rather need is setting long-term goals and ensuring endurance levels remain up to the mark,” a source told CricketNext. (Sourav Ganguly Clears Air On His Role In Virat Kohli Stepping Down From Team India Captaincy, Says,' He Was Not Interested...,')

The NCA has designed an 18-week customised high-performance plan for Pandya, which the Mumbai Indians star is presently undergoing. Every day of the program up to March has been carefully scheduled, and his development is regularly monitored to observe how he responds to different exercises including cardio, weight training, functional training, rest, and recuperation.

“It is not something new. Shreyas, Bumrah and KL underwent similar programmes during their long injury layoffs and the routine is designed keeping the next assignments in mind. Say for KL, wicket-keeping, subcontinent heat and everything was taken into account. Similarly, Bumrah was eased into cricket with Ireland T20Is before he went full throttle in the Asia Cup,” the source added.

The fact that Pandya's talent training is now not the Board's top priority and would have taken attention away from his physical recuperation is another reason he was not made available for the next trips to India.

Coming the latest news, Hardik Pandya, who made his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), on Monday reflected back on his journey with the five-time champions.

After tasting success with Gujarat Titans for two years, the experienced all-rounder on Monday returned to the franchise where his career began in 2015.

"I am back. Rohit, Bumrah, Surya, Ishan, Polly (Pollard), Malinga. Come on let's begin. Obviously, the feeling of coming back to Mumbai is very special for a lot of reasons. How my cricketing journey started in 2015 with MI, them noticing me in 2013...when I look back...how my span of 10 years has been something very special. It has not sunk in yet that finally, I am back where my whole cricketing journey started. I have achieved all the possible things. They have been the most important part of my life," Hardik said in a video posted by MI on X.

He talked about the special bond he shares with the MI owners as well as the fans.

"Special bond with Akash and the whole family. They have been with me through thick and thin and it is much more emotional because it feels like I am coming back to my home. I am coming back to my family where it all started. Paltan, you supported me the first time and all the memories have a special place in my heart and all the memories have a special place in my heart. I know you will back me once again. We created history as a team and now I am looking forward to creating some wonderful moments with the boys once again. Mere hardik swagat ke liye, thank you," Hardik added.

Hardik played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20. (With ANI inputs)