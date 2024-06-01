T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Joins Team India Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli joined the Indian squad in New York on Friday for the T20 World Cup 2024, a few days after his teammates arrived. It's still uncertain if he will play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 1. After leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the IPL 2024 playoffs, Kohli took an extended break and didn't travel with the team to the USA and West Indies for the World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team arrived in New York on Tuesday (May 28), with vice-captain Hardik Pandya joining them on Wednesday and immediately starting practice.

The team management and the BCCI have previously made exceptions for Kohli. Last year, he was given a break before the South Africa Test series to attend to personal matters in the UK, rejoining the squad later. He also missed the entire home Test series against England earlier this year for the birth of his second child.

India held an optional training session ahead of their warm-up game against Bangladesh on Friday. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Mohammed Siraj participated, with the latter two expected to feature in the starting eleven against Bangladesh.

India's World Cup Campaign To Begin From June 5

India's first World Cup match is on June 5 against Ireland, followed by group-stage games against Pakistan on June 9, USA on June 12, and Canada on June 15. The first three matches will be in New York, with the last one in Lauderhill, Florida.

Virat Kohli's Exceptional IPL 2024

Virat Kohli had an outstanding IPL season, scoring over 700 runs in just 15 games and winning the orange cap. He is expected to have three net sessions before India's first game against Ireland on June 5.