T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam smashes 303 runs in tournament to break THIS record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a sensational T20 World Cup both as captain as well as batter. He led his team for the first time in an ICC event and Pakistan made it to the semi-finals by playing a kind of cricket no one associates with the Men in Green. 

File image of Babar Azam. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan played like a dream, beating one team after the other in the Super 12 stage. They started their campaign with a win against arch-rivals India. It was a convincing victory as well. They beat India by 10 wickets to begin their campaign on a brilliant note. 

Then they met New Zealand and overcame thw Kiwi challenge as well with utmost easy. Afghanistan posed a challenge too but Pakistan managed to beat them. Namibia and Scotland were easy wins for Pakistan. 

Their good run came to an end in the semi-finals when they went down against Australia in what was a thriller of a contest. Pakistan lost the match by 5 wickets.

Despite the loss, the Pakistani team is getting praise for playing some outstanding cricket. Babar especially was inspirational. And with the bat too, he overcame many records. 

One of them being the most runs scored in a T20 World Cup. And guess what? He beat his team's batting coach Australian Matthew Hayden to achieve this feat. 

Babar finished the mega event with 303 runs. Hayden is second on the list with 265 runs followed by Joe Root (249 runs) and Jacques Kallis (238 runs). 

