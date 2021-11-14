हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult achieve THIS unique feat

New Zealand played Australia in the final of the men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (14 November) at Dubai International cricket stadium. 

File image of Kane Williamson. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand played Australia in the final of the men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (14 November) at Dubai International cricket stadium. 

This was Black Caps' third successive final appearance in two years. They played in the ODI World Cup 2019 that they lost to England.

This year they featured in the first ICC World Test Championship final which they went on to win, beating India. 

And in T20 World Cup, they made it to the final again. All three times, the Kiwis made it to the final under the leadership of Kane Williamson. 

And in doing so, he alongwith left-arm pacer Trent Boult have achieved a rare feat.

The two have become the first cricketers to have featured in back to back ICC finals in all three formats - ODI World Cup, WTC, and T20 World Cup. 

This is qute an achievemet and something that will take some doing to beat this record. For a team to have this kind of consistency across formats at ICC events is rare and then to be able to play in all final is special always and something which the duo will relish in times to come.

NZ made their way to the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 by beating favourites England in a thrilling semi-finals. They had an on and off Super 12s where they didn't play the best of cricket but peaked at the right time to make it to last-four. 

