हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips survives injury scare after running into advertisement board while fielding during ENG vs NZ semi-final

New Zealand player Glenn Phillips was lucky to escape an injury when he collided with the advertising board during the first semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abhu Dhabi on Wednesday (10 November). 

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips survives injury scare after running into advertisement board while fielding during ENG vs NZ semi-final
Glenn Phillips. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand player Glenn Phillips was lucky to escape an injury when he collided with the advertising board during the first semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abhu Dhabi on Wednesday (10 November). 

Dawid Malan, who was middling everything on Wednesday, struck one lovely cover drive and the ball was racing at bullet speed to the extra cover boundary when Glenn Phillips came running in from square of the wicket to stop the boundary.

He was literally sprinting to reach the ball and stop it through a dive. However, he could not do that as the pace of the ball beat him. But what followed next was an ugly accident as Phillips could not stop himself even after crossing the ropes and ended up hitting the advertising board kept right across the boundary ropes. He hit the board before crossing it. And that was not a pretty sight. 

It appeared, at the first sight, that Phillips could be massively injured. But to the good fortune of New Zealand, he escaped unhurt from that collision. He quickly got up, took the ball and threw it back to the bowler. 

Phillips is rated as the most fit player in the New Zealand ranks. No wonder the 24-year-old returned unhurt after that big collision near the ropes.  

Later, he came back to bowl as well, proving his fitness levels to all who saw that accident live. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupCricketcricket newsGlenn Phillips
Next
Story

Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Kumar Dharmasena before the England vs New Zealand semi-final

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Woman wrestler, brother shot dead in Haryana