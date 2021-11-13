T20 World Cup: Hayden, Philander pick their best performer from Pakistan and he is not Shaheen Afridi

South Africa's Vernon Philander and Australia's Matthew Hayden joined Pakistan cricket team as bowling and batting consultants for the T20 World Cup and their presence had an instant effect on the team as an unbeaten Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament.

On 12 November (Friday), both of them sat together to discuss the team's campaign which came to an end with Pakistan losing to Australia in the second semi-final.

The two also shared their best performers from the Pakistani team. And it was quite surprising that none of them named Shaheen Shah Afridi as the standout performer.

Afridi was exceptional throughout the tournament except the last 3 balls bowls when he was smashed for three consecutive sixes.

But instead of him, Philander said that it was Haris Rauf who impressed him the most because of his maturity.

He said, "Haris (Rauf) is the one for me that stands out. Shaheen is of course a world-class performer. But, in terms of maturity, Haris is the one that stands out for me."

On the other hand, Matthew Hayden picked up Asif Ali as someone who had an outstanding tournament. Asif was a proven hitter but his selection for the tournament was much debated amongst Pakistani fans as he was not in very good form. But he lived up to expectations in some crucial games for his country, smashing sixes in abundance.

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander in conversation on Pakistan cricket’s present and future. Watch full video https://t.co/cAcbzDhNuG #T20WorldCup | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/iLzLF87s8C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 12, 2021

Hayden said, "Our batters were just brilliant in this tournament. In particular, inside the powerplay, Rizzi (Rizwan) and Babar, those two set the platform every game. Powerplay tends to be where you dominate T20 cricket. The balance of power at the death is very key, in particular, I think that 17th over from the batting sense, we're pretty good there. Someone like Asif (Ali) coming and smashing."

"They have got some unexplored talent as well. Looking at Khusi (Khushdil Shah) and Haider (Ali), these guys have got serious talent and power" added Hayden.